Only 6000 EVs sold in Telangana under FAME

HYDERABAD: The State of Telangana has sold only about 6,316 electric vehicles (EVs) which are supported under the Faster Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme.

However, the sales under FAME scheme in the State are less when compared to major states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as of December 9.

Among all States, Karnataka has led the sales across the e-2W, e-3W and e-4W categories with 33,483 number of vehicles sold, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,632) and Maharashtra (20,955). Across the country, a total of 1.78 lakh EVs, compliant with the FAME scheme, have been sold.

The Union government launched the FAME India Scheme in 2015 to promote the usage of EVs. Presently, the Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2019, with total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

On the other hand, EV charging stations installed in the State under FAME are the second highest in the country. After Delhi, which has the highest number of EV stations (94), Telangana has 56. A total of 452 EV charging stations were installed under FAME scheme across the country.