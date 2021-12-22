4-year-old abused by painter, 40

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old minor girl was sexually abused by a painter in his mid-40s, in Jubilee Hills late on Monday. According to the police, the alleged incident took place in Rehmath Nagar and a case was registered following a complaint by the mother of the victim.

According to the complaint, the painter noticed the girl near his home and invited her inside by offering her biryani and sexually abused her. He then fled after locking the house. A case was registered under POCSO Act and under investigation.