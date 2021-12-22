Thumbs up for Hyderabad's Bibinagar, Jalalpur forest blocks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The green initiatives taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in HMDA limits should be emulated across the State, Forest Department, Additional PCCF, Sunita M Bhagwat said. Special Officers of the Forest Department inspected Bibinagar and Jalalpur Urban Forest Blocks developed by HMDA at the field level by District Forest Officers.

Greenery development in the HMDA is good and the Forest Department should develop similar belts in the districts as well, she said. HMDA Director B Prabhakar explained the procedures followed by the authorities and staffers of the Urban Forestry Department to the DFOs and Special Officers. He elaborated on the species of plants in urban forestry blocks, space between them, the amount of water they need and the skills of workers in the forest blocks.