STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Women with children are latest ganja transporters

Handlers advise women to carry infants with them to avoid suspicion

Published: 22nd December 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the law enforcement authorities intensifying efforts to curb ganja smuggling, people associated with the illegal trade are now adopting new techniques to hoodwink the cops. Officials say that women, accompanied by infants, are being roped in to transport ganja.

The new technique was exposed when the Telangana Government Railway Police (GRP) busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and arrested 14 persons, including seven women. Three of the arrested women were carrying infants with them. On probe, they revealed to the police that their handlers had advised them to carry their children with them as it would be easy to evade police checks. 

A police official said, “This seems to be a new modus operandi. In this case, the children were found to be the children belonging to the arrested women. But in other cases, experienced Ganja smugglers have taken other children to pass them off as their own to dodge the police,” an official said.

As the three children found with their arrested mothers are still breastfeeding, they were sent to judicial custody with their mothers. In the past, smugglers had used napthalene balls and room fresheners to mask the ganja smell from spreading.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja peddling Ganja smuggling
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp