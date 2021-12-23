STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad safer than most cities: Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

Number of grave offences dipped and conviction rate rose from 23% to 49%; crime against women slightly increased

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, along with other senior officers, speaks during the 2021 annual press meet in the middle of Hussainsagar on Gibraltar Rock, overlooking Gautam Buddha’s monolith

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has seen a dip in the overall crime rate. From 25,187 cases registered in 2019, crime rate fell to 20,012 cases in the year 2021. 

Speaking to the media on Wednesday while presenting the Annual Crime Roundup, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the number of crimes reported in the city was much lesser in comparison to other cities in the country including Chennai and Bengaluru. 

The media meeting was held on the Gibraltar rock in Hussain Sagar Lake, in front of the Gautam Buddha monolith. Decrease in crime rate is attributed to detained repeated offenders under the PD act, constant monitoring of criminals and improved patrolling, in addition to the use of technology and CC cameras. 

Anjani Kumar said there is a significant decrease in bodily and property offences, and even grave offences like murder and attempt to murder cases.

Community relations

The top priority for the year 2020 for city police would be building a stronger relation with the community, a detailed analysis of the community needs at every level and addressing them. “Training to the personnel will also focus on addressing the community needs,” Anjani Kumar said.

Rise in convictions 

Further, the conviction rate has also increased from 23 percent to 49 percent and some major convictions were awarded. 

When friends turn criminals

There has been a slight rise in crime against women. In 95 per cent of rape and sexual harassment cases, the offenders are persons known to the victims, such as friends or romantic partners. The offender was a stranger in only seven cases. 

56 cases of Covid-related blackmarketing

During the second wave of Covid-19 in 2021, city police registered 56 cases of black marketing of medicines and oxygen cylinders and concentrators. At the time, demand for injections, oxygen cylinders and concentrators had surged. Taking advantage of this situation, several gangs started selling them in black, and the police cracked down on them. Overall, 300 Remdesivir injections, 122 Amphotericin B injections, 62 oxygen cylinders and 55 concentrators were seized

2.92 lakh cases for Covid guidelines breaches

In 2021, city police registered cases against 2,92,487 persons for violating various Covid guidelines. More than 50 per cent of them were for not wearing a face mask. 1,91,171 cases were registered for not wearing masks and 52,025 cases for violating lockdown orders under Disaster Management Act and 49,291 cases were registered against vehicles for lockdown violations, under the Motor Vehicle Act. Cases were registered for violating social distancing, public gatherings, curfew violations and consuming liquor and gutkha in public

Higher seizure of ganja, hash oil this year

The number of cases registered under the NDPS Act under the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits increased from 96 in 2020 to 246 in 2021. The quantity of ganja seized nearly doubled from 1,037 kg in 2020 to 2,077 kg in 2021, while weed oil seizure increased from 970 ml in 2020 to 2,310 ml in 2021

