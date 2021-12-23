Public nuisance: Telangana HC issues notices to 10 pubs & hotels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to 10 commercial establishments, including pubs and hotels, in a plea filed by Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association, represented by its president Venkata Ramana Suryadevara, complaining about the nuisance being created allegedly by their customers. The petitioner also complained that the customers were throwing bottles in the residential areas.

While directing the authorities to take necessary steps to control the nuisance, Justice Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to Hyderabad Police Commissioner and the respondent pubs, including 800 Jubilee, Farzi Cafe, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Hy Life Brewing Company, Daily Dose Bar Hop, Dirty Martini Kitchen and Broadway the Brewery, and adjourns the case to December 27.