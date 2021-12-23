STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public nuisance: Telangana HC issues notices to 10 pubs & hotels

The petitioner also complained that the customers of pubs in Jubilee Hills, apart from creating a nuisance, were throwing bottles in the residential areas.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to 10 commercial establishments, including pubs and hotels, in a plea filed by Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association, represented by its president Venkata Ramana Suryadevara, complaining about the nuisance being created allegedly by their customers. The petitioner also complained that the customers were throwing bottles in the residential areas. 

While directing the authorities to take necessary steps to control the nuisance, Justice Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to Hyderabad Police Commissioner and the respondent pubs, including 800 Jubilee, Farzi Cafe, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Hy Life Brewing Company, Daily Dose Bar Hop, Dirty Martini Kitchen and Broadway the Brewery, and adjourns the case to December 27.

