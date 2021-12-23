Telangana technical education board set to conduct open-book exam in January

Mohsin Ali By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, is all set to conduct an open-book examination for the English paper in the coming semester. Students can carry any two out of the five recommended textbooks into the exam hall. The semester is to begin on January 18.

The new method is applicable only for students who have enrolled in SBTET courses in the academic year 2021-22. Students pursuing the first semester will be given the option while students studying in the second and third years are exempted from the new policy, and have to write an exam in the traditional way.

Elaborating on the open-book exam system, SBTET Secretary C Srinath said, “It has been recommended in the National Educational Policy-2020 to improve the quality of education and knowledge. Tricky questions will be given in the question paper instead of direct ones, and students have to trace the correct answer in a text book.”