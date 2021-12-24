Hyderabad Court grants conditional bail to Shilpa Chowdary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multi-crore scamster Shilpa Chowdary was granted conditional bail by the City Court on Thursday, December 23, 2021. After several hearings where Shilpa’s team of lawyers led an aggressive defence, court approved bail with a few conditions. She was asked to visit the Investigating Officer every Saturday and told not to leave the country.

Shilpa was arrested by Narsingi police after three complaints that she had taken money for real estate deals that never materialised. Shilpa’s bail appeal was adjourned for three hearings. The high profile con-woman was granted conditional bail on Thursday and is likely to be released from the Central prison on Friday. She has been ordered not to speak to anyone related to the case.