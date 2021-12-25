STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIG Hospital gets Gold Seal of Approval

JCI is a not-for-profit organisation that provides accreditation and certifications to healthcare organisations across the globe.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, wins the Rudolf V Schindler Award for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy

By Express News Service

AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar
Reddy with the Gold Seal of Approval

HYDERABAD: After undergoing stringent quality assessment by the Joint Commission International (JCI), AIG Hospitals was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval, a universally recognised symbol of quality and patient safety.

JCI is a not-for-profit organisation that provides accreditation and certifications to healthcare organisations across the globe. An international panel of experts comprising experienced physicians, nurses, administrators and public-policy experts recommended AIG Hospitals for the Gold Seal after accessing over 1,300 parameters over five days. These parameters include patient safety goals, infection control, patient assessment and care, anaesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education, and public awareness.

“This is an acknowledgement of our relentless pursuit towards quality yet affordable patient care. It marks the beginning of AIG (Hospitals) as a global institution in medical science with the sole objective of making healthcare more accessible for everyone. Internationally, JCI’s credibility in quality assessment is second to none and therefore the accreditation is a testament of what the AIG team stands for,” said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals.

