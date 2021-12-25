STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Direct government to create Ward Committees: Forum for Good Governance to Governor

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to take steps to constitute Ward Committees in the GHMC limits. 

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In a letter addressed to the Governor, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy stated that elections to GHMC were held a year back and the constitution of Ward Committees should have taken place after it. 

The FGG requested the Governor to direct the MAUD to expedite approval of draft rules sent by the GHMC Commissioner in March 2021.

