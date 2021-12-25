Telangana increasing beds to prepare for 3rd wave: Health Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to public healthcare in the eastern part of the city, a new 100-bed ward was inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao at the Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital on Friday. The Minister also inaugurated an Oxygen Generation Unit and a 12-bed ICU ward as well.

“The State is expediting all its works to tackle the third wave (Of Covid-19) and these beds have been put in place as part of the same. We would also like to extend thanks to Infosys for providing the Oxygen plant as part of Corporate Social Responsibility,” said Harish Rao. The 12-bed ICU was donated by a non-governmental organisation Nirmaan.

The Minister further went on to state that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is closely monitoring the third wave situation and has asked the Health Department to add 1,600 beds in the city to tackle it. “We have identified six more hospitals in the State to add 100 beds each and will ensure that we are well prepared for the third wave,” he informed.

Harish urges residents to not be lax in festive season

Urging citizens to not be lax ahead of the festive season, the Health Minister urged all to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols as the Omicron variant spreads fast.