STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana increasing beds to prepare for 3rd wave: Health Minister Harish Rao

The Minister further went on to state that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is closely monitoring the third wave situation and has asked the Health Department to add 1,600 beds in the city to tackle

Published: 25th December 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to public healthcare in the eastern part of the city, a new 100-bed ward was inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao at the Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital on Friday. The Minister also inaugurated an Oxygen Generation Unit and a 12-bed ICU ward as well. 

“The State is expediting all its works to tackle the third wave (Of Covid-19) and these beds have been put in place as part of the same. We would also like to extend thanks to Infosys for providing the Oxygen plant as part of Corporate Social Responsibility,” said Harish Rao. The 12-bed ICU was donated by a non-governmental organisation Nirmaan.

The Minister further went on to state that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is closely monitoring the third wave situation and has asked the Health Department to add 1,600 beds in the city to tackle it. “We have identified six more hospitals in the State to add 100 beds each and will ensure that we are well prepared for the third wave,” he informed. 

Harish urges residents to not be lax in festive season

Urging citizens to not be lax ahead of the festive season, the Health Minister urged all to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols as the Omicron variant spreads fast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid cases Harish Rao Telangana Covid third wave preparations Oxygen Generation Units Telangana Health Department
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp