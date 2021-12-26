STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dead patient's kin go on rampage at Hyderabad's ESI Nacharam Hospital

The patient, Nageshwar, from Boduppal was allegedly not tended to during an emergency and was instead sent for an OP visit despite showing signs of weakness.

Published: 26th December 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

ESI Nacharam Hospital

ESI Nacharam Hospital (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A patient's sudden death led to a scuffle at the ESI Nacharam Hospital premises on Friday night. The patient, Nageshwar, from Boduppal was allegedly not tended to during an emergency and was instead sent for an OP visit despite showing signs of weakness. "We came to the hospital at around 9 am at the emergency and they sent us to the OPD section where no doctor checked on him until 11 am," he said.

However, post-lunch, the family alleges that neither the hospital staff nor doctors visited the patient. Nageshwar's condition suddenly deteriorated in the night. "We had to call the doctors because we could not feel a pulse. It is then that the doctor checked his BP and put him on some support. Is this right," a relative asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ESI Nacharam Hospital
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp