Dead patient's kin go on rampage at Hyderabad's ESI Nacharam Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A patient's sudden death led to a scuffle at the ESI Nacharam Hospital premises on Friday night. The patient, Nageshwar, from Boduppal was allegedly not tended to during an emergency and was instead sent for an OP visit despite showing signs of weakness. "We came to the hospital at around 9 am at the emergency and they sent us to the OPD section where no doctor checked on him until 11 am," he said.

However, post-lunch, the family alleges that neither the hospital staff nor doctors visited the patient. Nageshwar's condition suddenly deteriorated in the night. "We had to call the doctors because we could not feel a pulse. It is then that the doctor checked his BP and put him on some support. Is this right," a relative asked.