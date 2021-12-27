STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority mulls return of 'ugly' billboards at PVNR Expressway

At that time, the billboards which carried advertisements by commercial establishments were allegedly distracting motorists.

Published: 27th December 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Motorists pass through the newly installed billboards below the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad

Motorists pass through the newly installed billboards below the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to re-install billboards below the PVNR Expressway after a contradictory order was passed two years ago.

In a tweet shared on January 20, 2019, the then principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, Arvind Kumar, mentioned the news about the "removal of the ugly advertisement boards on the pillars".

At that time, he also proposed to have vertical graders on selected pillars, vertical lighting, enhanced greenery and defacement-free pillars. However, over the past few days, workers between Mehidipatnam and Aramghar junction are installing advertisement billboards.

However, many Hyderabad residents have come out in opposition to this move. They feel that the soothing ambience along the expressway will be impacted by the fixing of new billboards. "I strongly condemn the fixing of shabby advertisement billboards under the expressway that will only cause distractions to people passing through the spot," said social activist Harish Daga.

Arvind Kumar had removed the billboards as part of a citywide beautification drive. At that time, the billboards which carried advertisements by commercial establishments were allegedly distracting motorists. Some even said the hanging boards could also lead to freak mishaps besides damaging the greenery promoted by the pillars.Despite multiple attempts to get their version, HMDA officials didn’t respond. 

Advertisement boards removed in 2019

In a tweet by Arvind Kumar, the then principal secretary of MAUD Department, on January 20, 2019, he shared the news about the "removal of the ugly advertisement boards on the pillars". At that time, he also proposed to have vertical graders on selected pillars, vertical lighting, enhanced greenery and defacement-free pillars along the expressway

