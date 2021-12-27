Release White Paper on COVID-19 deaths: Congress' Hyderabad unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has demanded a 'White Paper' on deaths due to COVID-19, along with details of compensation paid to the families of victims. In a media statement, the Hyderabad unit of the Congress said that so far, nearly 7,000 families have applied for compensation though the official death toll is 4,021.

"This indicates that there were more deaths than the State government admits, the statement said. The party said that the authorities were taking into account only the deaths that occurred in hospitals. There were several cases wherein patients died on the way to hospital or at the entrance of hospital due to denial of admission," the statement said.