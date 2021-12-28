A furry, merry Christmas 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis beat the chilly winters to get out and celebrate Christmas. While some chose to have a sweet and quiet family time, others decided to go on a vacation for that much-needed break. Many took to Instagram to share their memories of ending the year on a celebratory note.

The picture of the mega cousins celebrating the festival broke the Internet. Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, her husband Chaitanya and the others reunited for Christmas. Fans and friends who couldn’t get enough of the picture called it ‘picture perfect’ and asked for it to be framed.

Upasana with husband Ram Charan.

Upasana also shared a picture of her cute family - Her, her husband, and dogs Brat, Brittney, Natasha, Ben, and Rhyme, all suited up for the day. Actress Keerthy Suresh posed with her adorable dog Nyke and wished fans a Merry Christmas, hoping they’re brimming with positivity, light and love(and lots of plum cake!). Actress Nivetha Thomas enjoyed some good time with family and posed with her brother, mother and father, as she wished people on the day.

Renowned photographer Joseph Radhik too, faced the camera this time with his wife and dog Cooper. Sharing pictures he wrote, “For some of us it’s easy to forget the middle of this year but for most it’s nigh impossible. Here’s to always counting our blessings and finding our guiding stars to good news. Buuut look at Coopie!!!”

Actress Raashi Khanna shared a short yet colourful video of what her Christmas looked like. Her tree, yummy desserts, some hot chocolate, a book and cute socks stole the show. “Merry Christmas you all! Wish you some love, warmth and happiness! Hope you have hot chocolate today and eat lots of love… Love always,” she wrote.

YouTuber Mahathalli (Jahnavi Dasetty) too shared a cute and calm picture with her husband saying, “Christmas card much?”, as she posed in front of their Christmas tree.