All about hyaluronic acid booster shot

Hyaluronic acid is now being injected into the skin to plump up and hydrate it, says Dr. Shazia

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If you’re somebody who checks the ingredients’ list of the products you purchase, then you probably would have found hyaluronic acid as a component in most of the creams and serums. You may have also noticed that this ingredient is mostly found in moisturisers. What was once restricted to being used in products alone, hyaluronic acid is now being used as an injection for the obvious reason of faster results. 

Breaking down the concept behind the hyaluronic acid injection is Dr. Syed Shazia Fatima, a consultant for cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic medicine. “In simple terms, hyaluronic acid or hyaluronan is a type of a sugar molecule that naturally exists in the body. It is typically clear and gooey. Its main function is to retain moisture as it binds to water molecules.”

Hyaluronic acid can be found in the skin, joints and other tissues in the body. It plays a key and pivotal role in hydration, Dr. Shazia says. On how it rejuvenates the body, she says, “With age or drastic weight loss, the natural collagen in our skin breaks down faster. Hyaluronic acid can greatly help smoothen skin, reduce dryness, plump skin, provide a glow from within and repair the skin barrier. It is also used in other forms for dry eyes, joint pains and some dental issues.”

Upon asking the reason behind the need for an injection, she informs, “When hyaluronic acid is injected, it provides instant hydration and even cushioning, depending on the type of molecule used. Once it enters the skin or tissue, it plumps it up and absorbs more water. This helps it stay that way for long, as it naturally degrades and absorbs into the body.

The effect of one shot lasts for over 10 months to two years — again depending on the molecule used.” On how it works in our bodies, the doc explains, “It is great for correcting volume loss, especially on the face, neck and hands. We are all familiar with it being used to treat dark circles, rejuvenate and plump lips and correct volume loss in cheeks. It’s a beautiful lunchtime liquid facelift without even bothering to go under the knife. It works great as an injectable. But, the benefits of the injectable are short-term.”

On who can get the injection, she says, “Anyone who suffers from dry skin or volume loss on their face, or wants a different nose, defined lips without surgery, can go for this. You get to see the results in 10-15 minutes. There are two kinds of injections — one which hydrates and the other which hydrates and sculpts! You can get it dissolved if you are not happy with the results!”

