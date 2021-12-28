STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overall crime rate up by 9% in Rachakonda

The increase in the crime rate was expected as more people are coming forward to police stations with their grievances.

Published: 28th December 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The overall crime rate, including crime against women, has increased by nine per cent in Rachakonda Commissionerate, spread over three districts Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Yadadri-Bhongir. Cybercrime has seen an abnormal increase by 123 per cent in comparison to the year 2020. 

The increase in the crime rate was expected as more people are coming forward to police stations with their grievances. “A case will be registered against any complaint and investigated thoroughly to ensure justice is delivered to the victims,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, during the annual round-up on Monday. 

The use of technology in investigation played a major role in crime detection. A total of 379 cases have been detected through CCTVs and other technical aspects. Further, with a 51 per cent conviction rate, Rachakonda topped the Telangana police department in convictions secured this year.

Conviction in 227 cases

In 2021, 21,685 cases have been registered in Rachakonda Commissionerate. In total, 227 cases ended in conviction of the accused, including 13 rape cases, eight murder, seven robbery, three dacoity and four attempt to murder cases respectively.

Mahesh Bhagwat said Rachakonda topped in disposing a total of 8,836 compoundable cases in Lok Adalats. Eight women from Bangladesh who were trafficked for flesh trade were also rescued by Rachakonda police. They also rescued 459 children as a part of Operation Smile. Through Dial 100 calls, 63 persons were rescued. 

19 deaths on ORR

Overall, 618 deaths were reported and 2,492 persons were injured in road accidents. This included 19 deaths and 50 injured on the ORR in Rachakonda area. “As usual we will work towards an incident-free New Year and take measures to prevent accidents,” Bhagwat added

31% mishaps caused by drunk drivers

Cyberabad witnessed 217 deaths in accidents, which occurred due to drunken driving. This accounts for over 31 per cent of the total road accident deaths (759) reported this year.  In around 40 per cent cases, the people driving in a drunken condition died, while in 60 per cent cases, victims were either in the opposite vehicles or crossing the road

