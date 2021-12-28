STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security to be beefed up at Yadadri temple soon

A dedicated team will be deployed for the security of the temple premises and the surrounding areas.

Published: 28th December 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tight security arrangements along the lines of arrangements at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh are being made for Yadadri temple, which is set to be inaugurated in March 2022. The temple falls under the Yadadri Bhongir zone of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits. 

A dedicated team will be deployed for the security of the temple premises and the surrounding areas. A team of personnel from different wings of Rachakonda and Telangana police visited the temple at Tirupati to study the security practices and the measures put in place. A detailed report on security needs will be submitted to the State government, and security would be deployed accordingly, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

