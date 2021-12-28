The ones who won

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the year coming to an end, we look back at the artistes and technicians who had breakthrough career moments in Telugu cinema this year

It’s a joyful experience to witness the arrival of new talent or see artistes finally get their due. Collating this list was one such effort. Some of these names proved that screentime doesn’t define visibility, while others demonstrated that one can make their presence felt even by staying behind the camera. Here are some of the artistes who left a strong impression this year

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, actor

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari was watchable in his debut film Mallesham. He looked not only intense but also vulnerable. But his potential was truly reflected in Pushpa: The Rise. He portrayed the role of Kesava aka Mondelu with a lot of subtlety, believability and sensibility. His performance was widely appreciated and he made an impact despite not being the central character. He is one of the most-talked-about actors in the industry and if he gets roles that suit him well, he’s here to stay for sure.

Faria Abdullah, actor

With a blockbuster debut in Jathi Ratnalu, Hyderabadi girl Faria Abdullah conquered the hearts of the Telugu audience. She has done two films till today, but she is knocking at the doors of superstardom. Her USP is definitely her dancing and acting skills and there’s this likable quality in her. She’s not your conventional glamorous heroine, but she has a good screen presence and it seems that acting comes naturally to her. She has two big films in her kitty and she definitely has the potential to make it big.

Pawan CH, music composer

Few musicians have made a debut as glorious as Pawan CH, and when you learn that he is a disciple of AR Rahman, the puzzle solves itself. The album of Love Story is a wholesome mix, ranging from the joyous Sarang Daria to the soul-stirring Nee Chitram Choosi and feel-good Ey Pilla, and every track leaves a lasting impression. Pawan has proved that he is a talent to watch out for and we can wait to see, err, listen to, what he does next!

Krithi Shetty, actor

With her girl-next-door looks, Krithi Shetty is making rapid strides in the Telugu film industry. The 18-year-old actor, who made a confident debut with Uppena, has become the toast of Tollywood with as many as four films in her kitty. That’s not all, what made her special is the way she involves in her film and promotes it aggressively. She has ended this year on a high with Shyam Singha Roy and her performance in the film has become the talking point of the tinsel town. She is definitely breathing down the neck of established superstars, as she tries to anoint herself as the next big star.

Anudeep KV, director

Failure is a stepping stone to success and director Anudeep KV’s journey is a testament to it. After the lackluster Pittagoda, he rose like a phoenix from the ashes and delivered Jathi Ratnalu, which is being hailed as one of the biggest hits of the year. It resonated with audiences irrespective of age or gender and stood out for its honest and no-nonsense comedy. What makes the film special is the way it humanises its characters and shows their vulnerabilities on screen. The success of Jathi Ratnalu has landed him an opportunity to direct a Telugu-Tamil bilingual featuring Siva Karthikeyan.