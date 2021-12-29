Common Effluent Treatment Plant to help pharma firms treat, reuse wastewater

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A zero liquid discharge common effluent treatment plant (ZLD-CETP) is coming up at the TSIIC Industrial Park at Pashamylaram in the city. The work was awarded to Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) to develop the CETP.

The plant will cater to Pharma industry clusters and will be the first to be operational utilising environment-friendly natural gas. It will treat and recycle industrial waste water and help avoid illegal discharge and reduce pressure on groundwater resources. “We are happy to be associated with TSIIC and the industries here,” said Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO of Ramky Enviro.