Hyderabad: Toddler dies after cab crashes into bus at Tank Bund Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old toddler Dussa Shree died and her parents Dussa Samanya (30), a techie and Shiva Kumar (33), a manager in a construction company received severe injuries in an accident on the Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Police said that the couple were travelling in a cab which crashed head-on into a private bus coming from the opposite direction, leading to the accident. The driver also received injuries and broke his legs in the incident.

Police said that the family had hired the cab from Raidurgam to Secunderabad railway station. At around 4:30 am, when they were on Tank Bund Road, the cab driver in an attempt to overtake a vehicle in the front, entered into the lane on the right, but as the bus was coming from the opposite direction, he could not control and hence, rammed into it.

The child received severe injuries in the incident and died on the spot and her parents also received severe injuries and their condition is also said to be critical now, said police. They are undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital at Secunderabad, while the cab driver is undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital.