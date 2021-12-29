STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Toddler dies after cab crashes into bus at Tank Bund Road

Police said that the couple were travelling in a cab which crashed head-on into a private bus coming from the opposite direction, leading to the accident.

Published: 29th December 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

The accident spot at Tank Bund Road

The accident spot at Tank Bund Road. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old toddler Dussa Shree died and her parents Dussa Samanya (30), a techie and Shiva Kumar (33), a manager in a construction company received severe injuries in an accident on the Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Police said that the couple were travelling in a cab which crashed head-on into a private bus coming from the opposite direction, leading to the accident. The driver also received injuries and broke his legs in the incident.

Police said that the family had hired the cab from Raidurgam to Secunderabad railway station. At around 4:30 am, when they were on Tank Bund Road, the cab driver in an attempt to overtake a vehicle in the front, entered into the lane on the right, but as the bus was coming from the opposite direction, he could not control and hence, rammed into it.

The child received severe injuries in the incident and died on the spot and her parents also received severe injuries and their condition is also said to be critical now, said police. They are undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital at Secunderabad, while the cab driver is undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad accident Hyderabad crash Tank Bund Road
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp