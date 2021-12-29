Joy to the world

Dr Purnima Nagaraja By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tis the season to be jolly! Not just this festive season though. One wants to be happy, always. In fact, throughout literature and science, there has been emphasis (sometimes undue) on happiness and the pursuit of happiness.

But, there’s another reason to wish to be more lighthearted and content; happiness is a driver! It improves personal productivity and probably the best way to be more productive in life is to just be happier!

Happy people accomplish more than those who are less happy, or so they say. But this is easier said than done. I’m sure you’ve heard statements like, ‘Money can’t buy happiness,’ or ‘happiness is a journey, not a destination.’ These may be true (or not), but this relentless pursuit of happiness seems to be an endless journey with no real destination in sight.

Here are a few pointers which might work in this era of chaos:

Smile: Look into the mirror in the morning and smile. At first, it may seem awkward, but over time, you get used to it and it can significantly help raise the ‘happy chemicals’ in your body. Smiling becomes a habit, and then follows the backing with positive thoughts. Smiling makes us feel good, which also increases our attentional flexibility (Johnson et al 2010)

Exercise: Even if you don’t have the time, try to squeeze in a 5-7-minute workout that involves breathing exercises, a brisk walk or a quick jog inside your office. Exercise is a good happiness creator and a great endorphin rush

Sleep: Sleep is extremely important for mental wellbeing. Chronically, sleep-deprived people tend to be grumpy and unhappy

Social time: This is a very important harbinger for happiness and the last one-and-half years has more than proved that man is a social animal. So lessons learnt, make time for a social life, even if it’s virtual

Go out: Even if it’s for a drive in the safety of your car, try and get out of the house

Breathe: Practising mindfulness and focusing on your breath helps calmness and contentment, which are precursors to happiness

Meditate: Even 5 minutes of meditation helps clear up the clutter in our minds and promotes clearer thinking

Forgive: Forgive yourself first and slowly work towards forgiving others. Take your time, do it at your own pace

Gratitude: This seems to be a lost art in the 21st century. We have forgotten gratitude in our pursuit of ‘entitled’ happiness. Slow down, be grateful for the little things, make a list of people and things that you are grateful for. People who practise gratitude experience a heightened sense of wellbeing. Write letters of gratitude, maintain a gratitude journal

Lastly, relieve yourself of resentment. It only weighs you down

(The author is a consultant psychiatrist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, Hyderabad)