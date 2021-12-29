Telangana to soon get 288 new Basti Dawakhanas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department and MAUD have announced the opening of 288 new Basti Dawakhanas in other municipalities. These will be launched in two phases by June 2. These dawakhanas will have T-diagnostics services. The decision was taken in a joint meeting between Health Department and MAUD headed by Health Minister Harish Rao and IT& MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.