Work commences on Fox Sagar Sewerage Treatment Plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, along with other officials and people’s representatives, visited Fox Sagar in Kompally on Tuesday, setting the ball rolling for launching preparations to set up a sewerage treatment plant (STP) in the area.

Arvind Kumar, who was accompanied by HMWS&SB MD M Dana Kishore, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector S Harish, MLC Shambhipur Raju and Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda inspected the arrangements being made to set up the plant near Fox Sagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the MAUD Special Chief Secretary said that the State government is taking necessary steps to treat the sewage generated in the outskirts of the city.

“An action plan has been prepared to develop Fox Sagar into a pleasant spot,” he said while adding that Rs 95 crore funds have been sanctioned for Fox Sagar under the Strategic Nala Development Programme