STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Happy 2022, maybe! 

If 2020 was the year of fear, 2021 was the year of uncertainty. When it started, we weren’t sure how many waves were going to be there.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

It may be the start of a new decade but the novel coronavirus will still remain a defining part of it. In this photo, a woman, wearing a face mask, walks past a closed pub with New Year 2021 balloons decoration in downtown Brussels. (Photo | AP)

Representational Image (Photo | AP)

By Bhavneet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It’s that time of the year again where people celebrate, make promises to themselves, start being hopeful and try and get reservations to drink over-priced alcohol because 365 days have gone by and the Earth has completed one full circle around the Sun (come on guys, it literally happens every year, we need to stop being surprised by it). But despite a cliched and obvious end to the year, nothing else about this year was normal. It was better than 2020, sure, but that’s because everything is better than 2020 -- except the ‘fanta maggi’ that is doing the rounds these days.

If 2020 was the year of fear, 2021 was the year of uncertainty. When it started, we weren’t sure how many waves were going to be there. Halfway through it, we didn’t know if we had to open our closets and find our formals to return to work or keep them closed and continue to dose off on Zoom calls in our shorts. If we were to make a highlight reel of the year gone by, we’d see that this was a year that saw a huge spike in the purchases of new cars and also the greatest car driver being bit by a snake. 

This was the year where we saw people propagate investing in cryptocurrency and by the end of it, hoping they had invested in petrol instead. This was also the year where our neighbours finally got their cricketing ‘mauka’ and our friendly neighbourhood Spiderman got his mauka (no spoilers here).

But that isn’t it. This year also showed us some dark times too (which, when compared to 2020, are as cute as the Parle G and Nirma girl combined). From protesting farmers, doctors and comedians to a private Vicky-Katrina wedding and festivals showing up on weekends, everyone’s will was put to the test in 2021.

Testing times were stretched further as there was no Salman on Eid. There was no Shahrukh on Diwali either. So, to keep us all excited, Covid decided to drop its latest single around Christmas -- Omicron. It feels like a lot of us, even the virus took the ‘new year, new me!’ resolution this year. For all of our sakes, we hope it treats new year’s resolutions the same way we do ours -- go at it for a couple of weeks and then forget about it completely.

Like a reward for putting up with two awful years, 2022 is already trying to make amends by starting off with a long weekend. Here’s hoping that this year, your net worth crosses the total number of Covid cases and your career graphs touch unprecedented heights like the diesel prices. Wishing you a very Happy New Year (maybe)!

(Bhavneet is a stand-up comedian and this may be his new material. His views are personal)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year 2022
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp