Happy 2022, maybe! 

Bhavneet Singh

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year again where people celebrate, make promises to themselves, start being hopeful and try and get reservations to drink over-priced alcohol because 365 days have gone by and the Earth has completed one full circle around the Sun (come on guys, it literally happens every year, we need to stop being surprised by it). But despite a cliched and obvious end to the year, nothing else about this year was normal. It was better than 2020, sure, but that’s because everything is better than 2020 -- except the ‘fanta maggi’ that is doing the rounds these days.

If 2020 was the year of fear, 2021 was the year of uncertainty. When it started, we weren’t sure how many waves were going to be there. Halfway through it, we didn’t know if we had to open our closets and find our formals to return to work or keep them closed and continue to dose off on Zoom calls in our shorts. If we were to make a highlight reel of the year gone by, we’d see that this was a year that saw a huge spike in the purchases of new cars and also the greatest car driver being bit by a snake.

This was the year where we saw people propagate investing in cryptocurrency and by the end of it, hoping they had invested in petrol instead. This was also the year where our neighbours finally got their cricketing ‘mauka’ and our friendly neighbourhood Spiderman got his mauka (no spoilers here).

But that isn’t it. This year also showed us some dark times too (which, when compared to 2020, are as cute as the Parle G and Nirma girl combined). From protesting farmers, doctors and comedians to a private Vicky-Katrina wedding and festivals showing up on weekends, everyone’s will was put to the test in 2021.

Testing times were stretched further as there was no Salman on Eid. There was no Shahrukh on Diwali either. So, to keep us all excited, Covid decided to drop its latest single around Christmas -- Omicron. It feels like a lot of us, even the virus took the ‘new year, new me!’ resolution this year. For all of our sakes, we hope it treats new year’s resolutions the same way we do ours -- go at it for a couple of weeks and then forget about it completely.

Like a reward for putting up with two awful years, 2022 is already trying to make amends by starting off with a long weekend. Here’s hoping that this year, your net worth crosses the total number of Covid cases and your career graphs touch unprecedented heights like the diesel prices. Wishing you a very Happy New Year (maybe)!

(Bhavneet is a stand-up comedian and this may be his new material. His views are personal)