Omicron impact mild in Telangana so far, can be treated with basic medicines: Doctors 

No patient in Telangana has required oxygen; all are largely asymptomatic

Published: 30th December 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been mild in Telangana, note doctors treating the infected. 

Doctors came to this conclusion after handling challenging cases, including a pregnant woman, a minor child and a cancer patient aged over 60 years. All of these patients can typically be immunocompromised and at risk.

According to doctors, none of the patients have required oxygen and apart from a few having mild symptoms, all of them are largely asymptomatic. 

“We are giving them basic vitamins and other medicines if these mild symptoms come up,” said Dr. Vimala Thomas, Director Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

Several of the patients being medical tourists had left the administration anxious as they may have already been immunocompromised. However no drastic effect of the same was felt, they note.

“We are in touch with their doctors who they had been consulting before and have their case history. While attending them, our doctors are treating them for their pre-existing ailments if any, like in the case of the cancer patient. His treatment is almost complete and he is being monitored,” informed Dr. Thomas.

