STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

World Endoscopy Organisation adds another feather to AIG Hospitals chairman’s cap

Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and chief of gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, has been bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Endoscopy Organisation

Published: 30th December 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another feather to his cap, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and chief of gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, has been bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Endoscopy Organisation (WEO).

WEO is the apex body for gastrointestinal endoscopy and Dr. Reddy was the unanimous choice of the award committee. He was given the recognition for his numerous publications and innovations. 

In the congratulatory letter, Prof. Jean Francois Rey, WEO Past President and Chair of the awards committee, said, “The award committee was furthermore convinced that your inter-national recognition and stature in the field of digestive endoscopy paired with the numerous publications and innovations make you most worthy for this prize.” This is the third international award for Dr. Reddy this year.

Earlier, he had been bestowed with the Rudolf Schindler Award from the American Society of GI Endoscopy and the AAAS Fellowship from the American Association for Advancement of Science.

Speaking about this recognition, Dr. Reddy said it would greatly motivate him to scale up the Gastroenterology Centre for Excellence at AIG Hospitals and make it the largest referral centre for GI disorders in the world along with enhancing innovation and making patient care more accessible.

“It is truly delightful to get this honour from an organisation which I had the privilege to lead,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Endoscopy World Endoscopy Organisation Asian Institute of Gastroenterology
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp