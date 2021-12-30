World Endoscopy Organisation adds another feather to AIG Hospitals chairman’s cap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another feather to his cap, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and chief of gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, has been bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Endoscopy Organisation (WEO).

WEO is the apex body for gastrointestinal endoscopy and Dr. Reddy was the unanimous choice of the award committee. He was given the recognition for his numerous publications and innovations.

In the congratulatory letter, Prof. Jean Francois Rey, WEO Past President and Chair of the awards committee, said, “The award committee was furthermore convinced that your inter-national recognition and stature in the field of digestive endoscopy paired with the numerous publications and innovations make you most worthy for this prize.” This is the third international award for Dr. Reddy this year.

Earlier, he had been bestowed with the Rudolf Schindler Award from the American Society of GI Endoscopy and the AAAS Fellowship from the American Association for Advancement of Science.

Speaking about this recognition, Dr. Reddy said it would greatly motivate him to scale up the Gastroenterology Centre for Excellence at AIG Hospitals and make it the largest referral centre for GI disorders in the world along with enhancing innovation and making patient care more accessible.

“It is truly delightful to get this honour from an organisation which I had the privilege to lead,” he said.