BJP MLA Raja Singh convicted for obstructing cops from stopping music by DJ in Hyderabad

An altercation broke out between the MLA and the police team over continuing the DJ music system, during which the MLA and seven other accused persons obstructed the duties of the police personnel

Published: 31st December 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after being acquitted in an attempt to murder case in connection with the attack on the then DCP West Zone of Hyderabad city police, BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh was convicted in a case for obstructing police from performing their duties and for causing hurt at Mangalhat of Hyderabad in 2015. The Special Sessions Court at Nampally for the trial of cases against MPs and MLAs found Raja Singh and six others guilty of the offence and sentenced them to pay a fine of Rs 6,500 each.

In May 2015, a wedding procession was going on in Mangalhat in Hyderabad during the night, where a DJ music system was played by the organisers. On being alerted, a team from Mangalhat police rushed to the spot and instructed the organisers to stop playing DJ systems, as this was prohibited in Telangana, leading to an argument. The organisers called up Raja Singh, their local MLA.

He rushed to the spot immediately. An altercation broke out between the MLA and the police team over continuing the DJ music system, during which the MLA and seven other accused persons obstructed the duties of the police personnel.

Based on a complaint from the police party, a case had been registered against Raja Singh and seven others under sections 353, 323 and 506 of the IPC. A charge sheet was subsequently filed in the court and the trial was taken up against Raja Singh and six others. Charges against one of the accused were abated, as he died.

During the trial, the court, considering the evidence of the police party, found the seven persons guilty of the offence.

