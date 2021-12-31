STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Water Board told to waive all dues

The orders are valid for all consumers, including people residing in slums, domestic buildings, multi-storied buildings, and colonies.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of water.

Representational image of water.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government, on Thursday, issued orders permitting the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to waive the dues of the domestic consumers within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits from December 2020 to December 2021.

The orders are valid for all consumers, including people residing in slums, domestic buildings, multi-storied buildings, and colonies. It is also valid for those for whom the occupancy certificates are pending, and for people seeking second connections. 

The State government also accorded permission to the HMWS&SB for re-commencing the billing from January 1, 2022, in non-slum areas. The Water Board was directed to adjust the water cess already paid by consumers for the future against their respective Consumer Account Numbers (CANs).

The free 20 KL water supply scheme will continue as per the guidelines issued by the State government. Any bill pending for the period prior to December 2020 would be issued separately without clubbing it with the present bill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HMWSSB Hyderabad Water Board GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Hyderabad Municipal Corporation HMWS
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp