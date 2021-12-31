Hyderabad Water Board told to waive all dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government, on Thursday, issued orders permitting the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to waive the dues of the domestic consumers within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits from December 2020 to December 2021.

The orders are valid for all consumers, including people residing in slums, domestic buildings, multi-storied buildings, and colonies. It is also valid for those for whom the occupancy certificates are pending, and for people seeking second connections.

The State government also accorded permission to the HMWS&SB for re-commencing the billing from January 1, 2022, in non-slum areas. The Water Board was directed to adjust the water cess already paid by consumers for the future against their respective Consumer Account Numbers (CANs).

The free 20 KL water supply scheme will continue as per the guidelines issued by the State government. Any bill pending for the period prior to December 2020 would be issued separately without clubbing it with the present bill.