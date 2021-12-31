STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juvenile held for rape of minor girl

Both the victim and accused are minors from Rajendranagar limits and the latter is known to the victim.

Published: 31st December 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A juvenile charged with rape and abduction was arrested within a span of 24 hours by the Rajendranagar police. 

Both the victim and accused are minors from Rajendranagar limits and the latter is known to the victim. The incident took place on Tuesday evening and police were informed on Wednesday. 

Rajendranagar CI, Kanakaiah said, "The minor girl is a Class X student while the accused is a mechanic. The duo are acquainted with each other as the boy and his family were tenants in the same house earlier."

