STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Equality at work rewarded

In the purview of gender equality, where other corporates follow the government guideline of providing transport only to women clocking out after 9 pm. 

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Gender-equality

IKEA India has won the Asia Pacific UN Women Award for the most gender-inclusive workplace.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not generalisation but the fact that women at workplaces face discrimination in different ways both subtly and explicitly is troublesome, and it comes as a boon when a workplace offers gender inclusivity. That’s how IKEA India that won the Asia Pacific UN Women Award for the most gender-inclusive workplace has women who share their stories of meeting the clients and feeling at home. 

Shares Indraja Gantrathwar, customer fulfilment coworker at IKEA Hyderabad store who joined in May 2018, “I am confident there is no job that women can’t do. I started my journey as a service coworker. I got to know about the vacancy from an acquaintance, in spite of being from a non-retail background I applied for the role and got selected, the organisation gave me adequate training to become fit for my role. As part of my tasks, I used to visit a customer’s house to assemble the products, it was a different and good experience for me. Soon after I was promoted as a customer fulfilment coworker.”

Her daily tasks entail processing online orders, packing and picking of products for delivery and sometimes operating forklift, too. She was the first child among the three siblings to get a job and that too in a global company. To this adds, Parineeta Cecil Lakra, Country People and Culture Manager, IKEA India, “Equality, Diversity and Inclusion are at the heart of IKEA’s business. To reach true equality, we focus both on the diversity of our workforce and on fostering a culture of inclusion into our work environment. Our gender inclusion goals aim at providing an inclusive work environment for all coworkers. Today we are close to our 50 per cent gender diversity goal across our business operations. We have 60 per cent of women in our management team and 50 per cent of women managers. Along with daycare centres for all our coworkers, we also have a six months parental policy for both men and women.”

Mohini Chetanya, Business risk and compliance and safety security manager at IKEA Hyderabad store joined the organisation in 2018 after having served in the aviation industry for seven years. She says, “I was hired as a risk and compliance manager and soon after was promoted to manage the safety security vertical too. I manage a team of 150 security personnel, 20% of whom are women. In the purview of gender equality, where other corporates follow the government guideline of providing transport only to women clocking out at 9 pm or after; the organisation believes that safety is for both men and women and hence, provides transport to both the genders. Every staff member is trained in every task and is not bifurcated as ‘only for women’ or ‘only for men’. Women at IKEA operate forklifts, handle pallets and function on heavy machinery, there is no disparity in work between the genders.”

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress.com
 @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IKEA UN Women Award workplace discrimination women gender equality IKEA Hyderabad
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp