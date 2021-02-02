STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

In a first, Hyderabad Metro rushes with beating heart to save a life

It’s for the first time that such a dedicated passengerless coach was run to transport a heart to save a life, he averred, said  HMRL MD NVS Reddy. 

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

The beating heart is being transported in the metro train. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a unique first, the Hyderabad Metro Rail was run for transporting a live heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, on Tuesday.

"Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor today (Tuesday) between Nagole and Jubilee Hills Check post stations to facilitate non-stop transport of a harvested heart from Kamineni Hospital at LB Nagar to save a heart patient admitted at Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills," stated  Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd MD NVS Reddy. 

It’s for the first time that such a dedicated passengerless coach was run to transport a heart to save a life, he averred.

The special train, which started from Nagole Metro station, picked up the healthy heart harvested from a brain-dead patient in Kamineni Hospital at around 4.40 PM  and paced through the entire stretch of 21 kilometers nonstop, crossing 16 stations between Nagole and Jubilee Hills. 

It took 30 minutes for the train to reach Jubilee Hills Check post station said L&T MRHL MD KVB Reddy. 

All stations were kept on guard regarding the movement of this special train. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills Check post station to take the heart and rush to the hospital. A team of medical experts only travelled along with the harvested heart in the special train, he added.

"We decided to take the metro and not road route as it was a 21 km journey via several traffic-intensive areas which will take at least 60 minutes or more due to certain flyover works. The metro will take barely 30-40 minutes," said Anoop Antony, Transplant coordinator of Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad metro live heart transfer Apollo Hospital Kamineni Hospital
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp