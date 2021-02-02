Stop. See eye to eye, make a connection

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Indians are not strangers to the magical possibilities of eyes. Our songs and poems are replete with examples in which eyes have been the starting points of lifelong romances, friendships and admiration. Sometimes, they can also be a way to spark a connection with a stranger. For the first time in Hyderabad and arguably in the country, the Eye Contact Experiment was held at Phoenix Arena, Madhapur, Stoked by the response, the organisers are holding the second edition at the same place on February 7 at 10:30 am. Tarusha Saxena from ArtLife Events, which organised the programme, said: “Establishing eye contact with another person can be a form of meditation. It allows you to observe your thoughts and feelings with more clarity. This awareness can be your gateway to a joyful life.”

Tarusha, who is also a theatre actor, says that she had been toying with the idea for a long time, but was apprehensive about people’s reactions. However, the lockdown made the need for human connection more than ever before, and she felt that the time had come to execute the plan. “ I was not expecting more than five persons, but 12 showed up. They told me that the session not only helped them create a connection with another person, but also understand their own thoughts,” adds Tarusha.

Was it uncomfortable for any participant to look into the eyes of a stranger? “They might have felt so initially, but the experiment encourages you to shed all your assumptions and prejudices. It asks you to surrender to the flow of events. Once you do so, you will become less conscious about yourself and others. Also, meet open-minded, positive people and experience acceptance without the fear of being judged,” said the organiser, who also reads tarot cards.To participate in the event, choose someone or offer this person to sit in front of you. Bring a stole/similar piece of clothing to sit comfortably. Alternatively, you can do the eye gazing while standing. Look into each others’ eyes for a minute. Enjoy the silence and observe what happens. Expect nothing, yet be open for everything.

