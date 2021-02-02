Woman suspected of witchcraft killed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 48-year-old woman N Bujji was killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft at Samsthan Narayanpur in Yadadri Bhongir district late on Sunday. Megavath Narsimha, from the same village, along with his associates, kidnapped her, took her to the hillocks near Rachakonda and killed her by strangulating her with her own saree.

On Sunday, Bujji, her husband N Ganna and two others started for a function in Rangareddy district. On the way, Narsimha and his associates arrived in a car and intercepted the bike on which Bujji was riding. They beat the rider and Bujji and forced her into the vehicle.

They drove her to Rachakonda and killed her. Inquiries revealed that Bujji’s family and Narsimha’s family had quarrelled in December 2020 over petty issues. On December 30, Narsimha’s brother Rajesh died of an electric shock at their poultry farm. The family believed that Bujji caused Rajesh’s death by carrying out witchcraft. Since then, they were waiting for an opportunity to kill her.