STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fitness coaches to fit your needs

He worked hard and was selected for India U19 (South zone) team and played along with many current Indian team players but had to give up the cricketing career following a series of injuries.

Published: 04th February 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Entrepreneur Sandeep Jangala had to give up his cricketing career due to injuries, but emerged as a fitness solutions expert after having launched an app named Transform which caters to fitness needs. During his college days, he wanted to become a cricketer and represent India. He worked hard and was selected for India U19 (South zone) team and played along with many current Indian team players but had to give up the cricketing career following a series of injuries.

Later, he started his next venture called Transform Fitness. The idea for the platform came after Sandeep had gained about 15 kg following a period of low physical activity. He enrolled with a personal trainer and during his time at the gym, he observed that a lot of people did not hire a personal trainer either due to cost factor or due to the quality of the trainer. That’s when Sandeep started Transform, an online fitness platform to offer fitness programs designed by top trainers from across India.

The platform works with a very limited set of trainers who mostly are celebrity trainers or trainers who are at the top of their field. For example, they offer a HIIT weight loss programme designed by Vedharth Thappa, who is declared as the fittest man in India for the last four consecutive years by Cross fit games. If you dream about running a 5K or a 10K, then get trained by Ayesha Billimoria who is a three-time national running champion.

Sandeep, who trains some of the top celebrities in South India such as Samantha Akkineni, says, “Ours is the only app in the market that provides users access to fitness programs from the best coaches across India. A fitness programme is 4-12 weeks long and gives the user a clear day to day schedule of their workout plan and hence replicates the work of a personal trainer.” “It makes it very easy for the user to workout every day and achieve their results, unlike other apps or platforms where there are no plans and only random workout content.

Secondly, we have the best guys in the fitness world. Vedharth Thappa, four time fittest man in India, gives coaching on HIIT (High-intensity interval training), Ayesha Billimoria, three-time national running champion, coaches running, Sandeep Raj, Celebrity transformation coach, coaches on bodybuilding. Like this, we have some of the best guys, unlike other platforms that have basic trainers. Thirdly our diet plans are practical. Other diet plans have complicated meals and hence unpractical to follow.

We give users diets plans that have meals based on home kitchen ingredients, help them understand portion size (like what does a bowl of rice or daal mean) and also give them recipes.” He explains that each user gets their own personal training consultant, who guides them through the program via teleconsultation. But does the app offer customised solutions to those who have recovered from an illness and are ready to enrol for a fitness programme? He says, “Yes.

Our trainers and dieticians call the users and help them with their fitness plans. They take into consideration their health needs, injuries, allergies and any other medical conditions and based on that customise the diet plans and recommend different fitness programmes.” The app also rewards users to keep them motivated. If you lead a healthy and active life then this month you have an opportunity to win an Apple Watch, some great wireless headphones from One Plus and other fitness trackers. There are many other features on the app such as calorie counter, macros tracking and the ability to sync your fitness bands and trackers.

Hyderabadi fitness guru Sandeep Raj,  who trains celebrities such as Samantha Akkineni, has high hopes on his new app which he says is the only one that provides users access to fitness programmes from  coaches across India 

— Saima Afreen  saima@newindianexpress   @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp