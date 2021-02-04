Fitness coaches to fit your needs

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Entrepreneur Sandeep Jangala had to give up his cricketing career due to injuries, but emerged as a fitness solutions expert after having launched an app named Transform which caters to fitness needs. During his college days, he wanted to become a cricketer and represent India. He worked hard and was selected for India U19 (South zone) team and played along with many current Indian team players but had to give up the cricketing career following a series of injuries.

Later, he started his next venture called Transform Fitness. The idea for the platform came after Sandeep had gained about 15 kg following a period of low physical activity. He enrolled with a personal trainer and during his time at the gym, he observed that a lot of people did not hire a personal trainer either due to cost factor or due to the quality of the trainer. That’s when Sandeep started Transform, an online fitness platform to offer fitness programs designed by top trainers from across India.

The platform works with a very limited set of trainers who mostly are celebrity trainers or trainers who are at the top of their field. For example, they offer a HIIT weight loss programme designed by Vedharth Thappa, who is declared as the fittest man in India for the last four consecutive years by Cross fit games. If you dream about running a 5K or a 10K, then get trained by Ayesha Billimoria who is a three-time national running champion.

Sandeep, who trains some of the top celebrities in South India such as Samantha Akkineni, says, “Ours is the only app in the market that provides users access to fitness programs from the best coaches across India. A fitness programme is 4-12 weeks long and gives the user a clear day to day schedule of their workout plan and hence replicates the work of a personal trainer.” “It makes it very easy for the user to workout every day and achieve their results, unlike other apps or platforms where there are no plans and only random workout content.

Secondly, we have the best guys in the fitness world. Vedharth Thappa, four time fittest man in India, gives coaching on HIIT (High-intensity interval training), Ayesha Billimoria, three-time national running champion, coaches running, Sandeep Raj, Celebrity transformation coach, coaches on bodybuilding. Like this, we have some of the best guys, unlike other platforms that have basic trainers. Thirdly our diet plans are practical. Other diet plans have complicated meals and hence unpractical to follow.

We give users diets plans that have meals based on home kitchen ingredients, help them understand portion size (like what does a bowl of rice or daal mean) and also give them recipes.” He explains that each user gets their own personal training consultant, who guides them through the program via teleconsultation. But does the app offer customised solutions to those who have recovered from an illness and are ready to enrol for a fitness programme? He says, “Yes.

Our trainers and dieticians call the users and help them with their fitness plans. They take into consideration their health needs, injuries, allergies and any other medical conditions and based on that customise the diet plans and recommend different fitness programmes.” The app also rewards users to keep them motivated. If you lead a healthy and active life then this month you have an opportunity to win an Apple Watch, some great wireless headphones from One Plus and other fitness trackers. There are many other features on the app such as calorie counter, macros tracking and the ability to sync your fitness bands and trackers.

Hyderabadi fitness guru Sandeep Raj, who trains celebrities such as Samantha Akkineni, has high hopes on his new app which he says is the only one that provides users access to fitness programmes from coaches across India

— Saima Afreen saima@newindianexpress @Sfreen