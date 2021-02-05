6,000 Hyderabad cops to get jab in 4-day drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From February 8, around 6,000 personnel deputed to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate will be given the Covid-19 vaccine. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who inaugurated a Mega Health Camp at LB Nagar for 1,000 police personnel on Thursday, said the drive will go on for four days.

Bhagwat urged all staffers to go for the vaccination without any fear. “In case of any comorbidities, please consult a doctor and do not forget to follow social distancing, mask wearing and sanitising hands,” he said.

Meanwhile, only 44.3% of the targeted private healthcare workers opted to receive the Covid-19 vaccine Telangana. Of the 26,056 targeted individuals, only 11,547 turned up. There were four incidents of minor AEFI on the day.

177 new cases, 2 deaths

Telangana reported 177 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday after conducting 41,343 tests. The active cases in have now fallen to 1,985, one of the lowest in the last eight months. The toll rose to 1,606.