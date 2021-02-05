STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

6,000 Hyderabad cops to get jab in 4-day drive

From February 8, around 6,000 personnel deputed to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate will be given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Published: 05th February 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat (File photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From February 8, around 6,000 personnel deputed to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate will be given the Covid-19 vaccine. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who inaugurated a Mega Health Camp at LB Nagar for 1,000 police personnel on Thursday, said the drive will go on for four days.

Bhagwat urged all staffers to go for the vaccination without any fear. “In case of any comorbidities, please consult a doctor and do not forget to follow social distancing, mask wearing and sanitising hands,” he said.
Meanwhile, only 44.3% of the targeted private healthcare workers opted to receive the Covid-19 vaccine Telangana. Of the 26,056 targeted individuals, only 11,547 turned up. There were four incidents of minor AEFI on the day.

177 new cases, 2 deaths

Telangana reported 177 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday after conducting 41,343 tests. The active cases in have now fallen to 1,985, one of the lowest in the last eight months. The toll rose to 1,606. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine Rachakonda Police
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp