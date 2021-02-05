STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boeing to make vertical fin structures for 737 family of planes in Hyderabad

At the facility where Boeing has been producing aero-structures for AH-64 Apache helicopters, a new production line will be added to make vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes

Published: 05th February 2021

Boeing 737 Max jet

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said, 'This is a noteworthy step in the growth of India's aerospace and defence manufacturing.' (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aerospace major Boeing on Friday announced that it will manufacture complex vertical fin structures for 737 planes in Hyderabad.

Boeing said that at the 14,000 sq m facility where it has been producing aero-structures for AH-64 Apache helicopters, a new production line will be added to make these fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

"Spread over 14,000 square metres, the state-of-the-art facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide. Boeing today announced addition of a new production line at its joint venture, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad, Telangana, to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes," the statement said.

Commenting on the announcement, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said, "This is a noteworthy step in the growth of India's aerospace and defence manufacturing. Telangana is an established hotbed for India's defence and aerospace industry supported by a robust ecosystem, including a large pool of skilled and industry-ready workforce. I congratulate Boeing and Tata for this milestone," he added.

President of Boeing India Salil Gupte said, "Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing's commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India, for the world, and a reflection of the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration make Telangana an ideal destination." 

