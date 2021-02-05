Burglars loot six shops, steal goods worth Rs 1 L

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified offenders went on a looting spree in the market area of Parigi town in Vikarabad district and decamped with valuables from six shops. The suspects entered the shops by damaging the shutters. Police suspect more than three persons were involved in the offence.

Parigi Inspector BK Narsimha Reddy said that a case has been registered and special teams have been deputed to nab the suspects. “On the whole, they looted six shops and decamped with valuables worth `1 lakh,” he said. According to the police, the thefts were reported from a jewellery shop, footwear shop, hardware store in Kodangal Chowrastha, a kirana store in Ganj Road and another one on the Bijapur Highway - all located within a radius of around 5km.

The police said that the incidents had happened between 3.30am and 4.30am on Thursday. While CCTV footage showed three persons participating in the offences, police suspect more people could be involved. They are also probing if any inter-State gang is involved in the offences.