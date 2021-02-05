Programme on cyber safety for kids launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To create awareness on internet usage among children, the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and the city police, in association with the WNS Cares Foundation (WCF), launched a programme here on Thursday. The programme, as part of the Cyber Security Forum of HCSC, aims to promote awareness of mobile and internet usage and on following safety precautions.

Given the increase of internet usage among children, the potential risk of many unwanted activities have also gone up. Hence, the programme aims to empower children with knowledge on relevant topics around cyber safety and digital education through its Cyber Smart platform.

In the first phase, HCSC will introduce the Cyber Smart portal in 100 private and public schools in and around Hyderabad. In subsequent phases, HCSC will involve more schools. The portal will be open for access to students, teachers, parents and volunteers. The content is gamified to keep students engaged and make it easy for them to learn,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who launched the programme.