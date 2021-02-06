Now, apply for building permission via PreDCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To simplify the process of obtaining permissions for buildings, GHMC has made the Development Control Rules (DCR) portal accessible to applicants.

With the new offline PreDCR computer-aided design (CAD) software, applicants can make drawing plans without taking help of brokers to obtain building permissions from authorities.

The new system is easy to use with zero to minimal manual intervention in report generation. Besides, reports are generated within 45 minutes for most of the building drawings, GHMC said. Earlier, the building maps on the portal were only accessible to officials from the department.

The DCR portal scrutinises the submitted drawings automatically. Also, the system notifies the applicants regarding the status of the submitted drawings. For drawings, applicants will receive a secret key of the respective file. With these details, applicants can apply for building or layout permissions through the TSbPASS application.

With the new system, applicants can apply for permission multiple times. They can verify if their drawings are compatible with building rules using their consoles. Drawing applications are run in an auto queuing system.