University of Hyderabad teachers, students walk to protest encroachment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The teachers and students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised a walk, ‘Walk Against Encroachment’, on Friday to protest the encroachment of the varsity land by a housing society.

All the teaching and non-teaching staff, along with the students, participated in the walk which started from the Brahma Kumaris centre and ended at the TNGOs Colony in Gachibowli.

“The university has secured world-class rankings for research and academics. It is a learning temple that should be protected,” said Professor Ramulu, president of the UoH Teachers Association.

He further said, “The construction of the road inside the campus will destroy the rich biodiversity and ecosystem. We demand the government, municipal authorities and citizens to help us protect the campus.” The protestors said the road should not be laid.