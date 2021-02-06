STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad teachers, students walk to protest encroachment

All the teaching and non-teaching staff, along with the students, participated in the walk which started from the Brahma Kumaris centre and ended at the TNGOs Colony in Gachibowli. 

Published: 06th February 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Professor Ramulu, president of the UHTA, staff and students during the ‘Walk Against Encroachment’ on Friday

Professor Ramulu, president of the UHTA, staff and students during the ‘Walk Against Encroachment’ on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The teachers and students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised a walk, ‘Walk Against Encroachment’, on Friday to protest the encroachment of the varsity land by a housing society. 

All the teaching and non-teaching staff, along with the students, participated in the walk which started from the Brahma Kumaris centre and ended at the TNGOs Colony in Gachibowli. 

“The university has secured world-class rankings for research and academics. It is a learning temple that should be protected,” said Professor Ramulu, president of the UoH Teachers Association.   

He further said, “The construction of the road inside the campus will destroy the rich biodiversity and ecosystem. We demand the government, municipal authorities and citizens to help us protect the campus.”  The protestors said the road should not be laid.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Hyderabad
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp