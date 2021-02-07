One crore saplings to be planted on KCR’s birthday  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar announced on Saturday that as part of his Green India Challenge initiative, one crore saplings will be planted on the 17th of this month across the state, marking the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The programme, named as KotiVruksharchana will start at 10 am on the 17th and will be completed within an hour.

On Saturday, a poster regarding the programme was launched by Santosh Kumar along with Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, who requested public representatives at all levels to participate in the event and make it a success. According to a press release, people who take part in the plantation drive will be conferred the title of Vanamali.

The Green India Challenge representatives said that anyone interested may send a message on the number 9000365000 on WhatsApp. They will receive a link to download an app. Participants can upload their selfie after planting three saplings in the app and within a week they will receive a message from the CM and the Vanamali title by WhatsApp or email.