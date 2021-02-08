Three months on, kin wait for body of migrant worker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the High Court by a woman from Sirnapally village of Nizamabad district, seeking immediate repatriation of mortal remains of her husband Vontari Narsareddy, who died in an accident in Saudi Arabia on November 1, 2020. Advocate P Shashi Kiran said Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, GOI, and Indian Embassy in Riyadh are the respondents.