Three Telangana girls emerge as math champs in online contest

The winners were selected from among 5,000 students, who had competed in the online contest, through a rigorous three-stage selection process. 

Published: 08th February 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Karri Kranthi Manaswi, T Aasritha, and Sarayu Erukulla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three children from Telangana were announced as the State Champions in the SIP Arithemic Genius All India Online Contest 2020, on Sunday. 

The math geniuses Karri Kranthi Manaswi (7), T Aasritha (8), and Sarayu Erukulla (9) secured the first position in the contest, which was held jointly for the two Telugu-speaking States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh . 

Additionally, six more children from both the States have secured second and third positions in the contest. All the nine young geniuses have been qualified to participate in the nationals. 

A total of 27,000 students competed across the country for this competition. The contest was held online in various stages from October 2020 to January 2021. 
 

