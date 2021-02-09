STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kishan asks KCR to resume MMTS services

 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to resume MMTS services in Hyderabad.

Published: 09th February 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to resume MMTS services in Hyderabad. Kishan Reddy stressed on the need for MMTS trains as the Covid-19 cases are declining in the country. 

The MMTS train services were aborted after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 121 trips have been cancelled since then.In his letter, he stated that the people residing in far off places were facing difficulty in the absence of MMTS services. 

He said, “As cheap transportation was not available, students, employees, workers, and small businessmen are facing severe hardships. The Metro train service and RTC bus services have been already resumed in the city, and there is a great need for MMTS services.” He requested the Chief Minister to send a requisition to the Railways on behalf of the State government. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishan Reddy Chandrasekhar Rao MMTS services Hyderabad
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp