Kishan asks KCR to resume MMTS services

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to resume MMTS services in Hyderabad. Kishan Reddy stressed on the need for MMTS trains as the Covid-19 cases are declining in the country.

The MMTS train services were aborted after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 121 trips have been cancelled since then.In his letter, he stated that the people residing in far off places were facing difficulty in the absence of MMTS services.

He said, “As cheap transportation was not available, students, employees, workers, and small businessmen are facing severe hardships. The Metro train service and RTC bus services have been already resumed in the city, and there is a great need for MMTS services.” He requested the Chief Minister to send a requisition to the Railways on behalf of the State government.

