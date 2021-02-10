By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Love need not happen only once in life, but our societal mores can make it difficult for people to seek it multiple times. Unlike western countries, dating after a divorce or the death of a spouse is frowned upon in India. That is why, there are few channels for them to meet prospective partners.

In order to address these biases, a marketing consultant in the city is organising ‘Romance Reboot’ to bring together people who want to give love another chance. “We need to create a space in which persons with a relationship behind them can date casually, and eventually marry if they want to. I have friends who are dealing with these biases and they feel guilty about talking about their need for love.

That is why, most of them choose to deal with it on their own. I want to tell them that they need not remain isolated and can find companionship,” says Abhineeta Raghunath, who is organising this event on February 14 at Octo Spaces in Banjara Hills from 6 pm.

Talking about how the elderly are shamed for seeking romance, she adds: “I have an elderly friend who has lost his wife. Though he enjoys his life with grandchildren and friends, he cannot help but still dream about little things like holding hands and attending a concert with someone special.

But every time he mentions about a lady friend, his children become upset. I have another friend who is a single mother and has a tough time looking for avenues to find a partner. I plan to conduct one such event every month.”

The entry fee for the event is Rs 399. For details, contact romancereboot@gmail.com.