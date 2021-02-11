STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Songs on the rocks

As part of the Deccan plateau, the rocks of Hyderabad are said to be older than dinosaurs – dated back to 2.5 billion years ago.

Published: 11th February 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  As part of the Deccan plateau, the rocks of Hyderabad are said to be older than dinosaurs – dated back to 2.5 billion years ago. The igneous rocks formed due to major volcanic eruptions. And the patient stonemason that time is, centuries of erosion created several shapes in the stones in areas like Golconda Fort, Durgam Cheruvu, Shamirpet Lake among other places.

These rocks have left an impact on the art and culture of the region that reflects time and again. That’s how as part of the baithak series organised by ‘The Rocks of Hyderabad’ a musical evening titled ‘Geet Gaya Patharon Ne’ is to be held on the evening of February 18. Says Mahnoor Yar Khan, a drama therapist and artist associated with ‘The Rocks of Hyderabad’,

“We are exploring how Hyderabad rocks have influenced art, culture and food and how the changing landscape is changing that.” She adds, “There are several songs on rocks not just on ones that are in Hyderabad but several others as well. It’s going to be immersive, the audience can participate as well.” She further adds, “We are going to organise this every third Thursday of the month.

Then there will be a talk on food. We have Pathar Ka Gosht cooked on stones, Imli Thokku pounded in amal dasta. The use of rock in cooking has been there since ancient times.” Other baithaks will be on folklore, dance, tradition and others. The participating artistes on Feb 18 are – Dr Mahesh Joshi, Harini Rao, Keith D’Rozario, Lady Skavya, Rohit PVNS, and Sriram Mudambi. It’s a virtual session that will be held on Zoom app.

— Saima Afreen saima@newindianexpress  @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp