STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is top draw in stellar line-up for BioAsia 2021

Nadella will take part in a fireside chat titled “Charcha2021 – Healthcare to Hit Refresh” with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Published: 12th February 2021 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has roped in Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella among other global leaders for its two-day life sciences and healthcare event BioAsia 2021 scheduled to be held on February 22 and 23.

Nadella will take part in a fireside chat titled “Charcha2021 – Healthcare to Hit Refresh” with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. The discussion will be centered around the opportunities created by the intersection of technology and healthcare / life sciences, digital transformation, role of start-ups, among others. 

Rama Rao said, “BioAsia 2021 has shaped up really well with some of the most influential global leaders speaking and I firmly believe that the deliberations during the event will more relevant and impactful than ever. I’m really excited and looking forward to this year’s event.”

Apart from Nadella, Deputy Director General of Programmes (DDP), World Health Organization Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Director of the Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) in the USA's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Peter Marks, Niti Aayog member VK Paul, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) Richard Hatchet and others have confirmed their attendance for the event.

Several panels have been organised where the speakers will take part in discussion covering the topics of relevance in global health, pharma and medtech. The 2021 edition will discuss the challenges created by Covid-19 and learning opportunities for the future with the over-arching theme, ‘Move the Needle.’

“Such comprehensive deliberations are the need of the hour to collaborate and innovate to be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. Each participant will have valuable takeaways from BioAsia 2021,” said IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satya Nadella Hyderabad BioAsia 2021
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp