Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is top draw in stellar line-up for BioAsia 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has roped in Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella among other global leaders for its two-day life sciences and healthcare event BioAsia 2021 scheduled to be held on February 22 and 23.

Nadella will take part in a fireside chat titled “Charcha2021 – Healthcare to Hit Refresh” with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. The discussion will be centered around the opportunities created by the intersection of technology and healthcare / life sciences, digital transformation, role of start-ups, among others.

Rama Rao said, “BioAsia 2021 has shaped up really well with some of the most influential global leaders speaking and I firmly believe that the deliberations during the event will more relevant and impactful than ever. I’m really excited and looking forward to this year’s event.”

Apart from Nadella, Deputy Director General of Programmes (DDP), World Health Organization Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Director of the Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) in the USA's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Peter Marks, Niti Aayog member VK Paul, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) Richard Hatchet and others have confirmed their attendance for the event.

Several panels have been organised where the speakers will take part in discussion covering the topics of relevance in global health, pharma and medtech. The 2021 edition will discuss the challenges created by Covid-19 and learning opportunities for the future with the over-arching theme, ‘Move the Needle.’

“Such comprehensive deliberations are the need of the hour to collaborate and innovate to be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. Each participant will have valuable takeaways from BioAsia 2021,” said IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.