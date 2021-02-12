Two Hyderabad junior colleges flout coronavirus norms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR), along with the District Intermediate Education Officer, Ranga Reddy, inspected junior colleges in the district on Thursday.

The officials found that the Sindhu Girls Campus of Narayana Junior College and Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Vivin Towers, in Miyapur were violating the social distancing norms of the government by cramming nearly 100 students in a single room. They also noted that the colleges were not following any Covid-19 protocol.

“Over 100 girl students were attending the classes in a single classroom. These students are also accommodated in the same campus hostel,” the TSCPCR, in a report to Commissioner of Board of Intermediate Education, said.

It also observed that about 60 girl students were present in the classroom at Sri Chaitanya Junior College. The TSCPCR asked the Board Commissioner to take necessary action against the colleges.