Drop in here for all your wellness needs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : 2020 was not only the year of the pandemic, but also of heightened health consciousness. The focus shifted on healthier eating, immunity boosters and other ways to keep the body strong and avoid contracting Covid-19. Such a shift benefited a Hyderabad-based start-up which started as a one-stop shop for all nutrition and wellness needs.

Fitday.in, which commenced business at the beginning of the pandemic year, offers more than 1,000 products through their online platform and physical stores. Talking to Express, the founder of the company, P Suresh Raju, said: “We provide various health and nutritional products, immunity boosters and dietary supplements. Our research showed that people are more health and diet conscious than ever. So we could see that this was going to be a lifestyle choice for many going forward.

The global nutraceutical market size was valued at USD 382.51 billion in 2019. According to The International Trade Administration, the Indian nutraceutical industry is projected to contribute to at least 3.5 percent of global market share by 2023. There is a lot of scope in this sector and there should be more startups in this area.” The founder, who has studied biotechnology and business administration, believes that nutrition is an equitable right and not a luxury.

Talking about sales during the pandemic, he added: “We grew during the pandemic. Within a span of one year, we are not only present online, but have also started set up three brick and mortar stores in Hyderabad. We are planning to expand across India soon.” The company’s stores are located at Jubilee Hills, Madhapur and Kondapur.

Every store has a nutritionist who offers advice on the products that are best suited for the customer. One can also check her BMI and other health parameters at these stores for free. Before this, Suresh had established Genomelabs, a nutraceutical company, in 2015. He has also established an NGO called Vaada Foundation which focusses on road safety.